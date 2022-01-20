A recent fire in the Bronx, New York resulted in tragedy when flames engulfed a 19-story building, killing 17 people in one of the city’s deadliest fires in nearly three decades. After hearing the news, Cardi B vowed to donate to the victim’s families to help cover their expenses. Cardi has apparently already made good on her promise, as one relative of five victims of the fire heard from NYC Mayor Eric Adams‘ office that the rapper is paying for his family’s funeral costs.

TMZ checked in with Haji Dukuray, a family member of several victims of the Bronx fire, after Cardi committed to offering financial assistance. Dukuray lost five of his family members in the tragic fire, including his niece, her husband, and his niece’s three children. Thanks to Cardi, Dukuray says he doesn’t have to worry about finding the money to give his family members a funeral. “Cardi B, you are an angel,” he said. “I cannot thank you enough, my family cannot thank you enough for what you’ve done. I don’t know you, I’m sure you’ve never heard of my family. For you to step up and do what you did for us at this time, all I can do is pray to Allah for you.”

Cardi wasn’t the only musician to jump into action. Fat Joe recently started a relief fund for the residents of the building, which got donations from the likes of Jay-Z and DJ Khaled. “I’m donating and I’m asking everyone that has a Heart to donate,” Fat Joe said. “these people are mostly immigrants that have nowhere to go they lost everything. It’s 10 degrees in the Bronx today!”

