The 2021 Grammys are just a few days away, and as with every year, conversations about the show are alive on social media. In a now-deleted tweet, one person looked back at the 2019 ceremony, calling out the Recording Academy for inviting Mac Miller’s family to the award show, where his Swimming album was nominated in the Best Rap Album category, only to give the trophy to Cardi B’s Invasion Of Privacy. Cardi caught wind of the comment and questioned their inconsistent defense of the rapper, particularly after his DUI car crash.

His family didn’t have no mean energy so why you? I hate when ya make hate tweets like this to go viral but where was the love when ya bullied him for months on this app & he was crying out for help? Makin fun of him when he crash his car? Ya don’t care till somebody is gone. https://t.co/lDOAImucRq pic.twitter.com/saMBpcz9Vo — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 10, 2021

“His family didn’t have no mean energy so why you?” she replied. “I hate when ya make hate tweets like this go viral but where was the love when ya bullied him for months on this app & he was crying out for help? Making fun of him when he crash his car?” She posted the tweet with a screenshot of a US Magazine article about the late rapper’s family “rooting for Cardi B” ahead of the 2019 show and added, “Ya don’t care till somebody is gone.”

This is why I express myself whether is on live, twitter or curse people out cause some artist got soo much hurt inside from bullyin on these apps & they afraid to speak & turn to other thing to numb the pain Ya forgot real quick how when he drop the album ya was like “flop””NBC” https://t.co/x3XdErLS0H — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 10, 2021

In another tweet, Cardi wrote, “This is why I express myself whether is on live, twitter or curse people out cause some artist got soo much hurt inside from bullyin on these apps & they afraid to speak & turn to other thing to numb the pain.” She added, “Ya forgot real quick how when he drop the album ya was like ‘flop”NBC.'”

Its not only about me .It’s every celeb…Then when they gone they bring up one lil issue but don’t bring the REAL ISSUE UP which is cyber bullying that brings mental health & depression. Now it’s quit . https://t.co/xTjjzAzujn — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 10, 2021

THEY DINT LIKE TO BRING THIS UP THO https://t.co/oUgaZeIIPa pic.twitter.com/WeNBVPZkoc — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 10, 2021

She also discussed how cyberbullying gives artists mental health issues, such as depression. Cardi then shared a video of her honoring Mac after her Best Rap Album, where she said, “I’m sharing this Grammy with you motherf*cker. Rest in peace.”

Naaa re read it again! Why mention me ? And secondly why they don’t bring the fact that for months People picked on him and put him down on these apps now they only talk about the Grammy incident but don’t bring awareness to the bullying he went thru that affected him https://t.co/wkgxEm615E — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 10, 2021

He got bullied for months but want to make viral tweets about him loosing a Grammy to get me drag but don’t want to make viral tweets of mental health and how these apps can literally destroy a person mind & spirit. https://t.co/ZgtKvWX8fd — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 10, 2021

And it’s funny right because the people that sit here preaching about mental health are kids that get picked and bullied in school yet be the ones that get brave on the Internet to pick on others and celebs all day .Mental health only matters when they can’t make no friends . https://t.co/hhExR9Uoae — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 10, 2021

Naaaa don’t gaslight me like I’m crazy cause if he would have lost to another rapper they wouldn’t mention their name but noo let’s mention cardi to make people hate her over & over again.Also why only bring up the Grammy incident? Why they don’t bring up how they bullied him ? https://t.co/fiGFOCVENu — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 10, 2021

EXACTLY MY POINT RIGHT THERE .Let me make it clear if is a Mac Miller fan upset I get it go hard for who you love.I understand if you mad at the Grammy situation but don’t bring his name up for a viral tweet when ya was the same one bullying him for MONTHS ! https://t.co/vt3GQUofOn — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 10, 2021

People wanna act like they don’t know but they know .The goal is to make someone hurt themselves to have more topics to talk about.Did you saw that pap on Brit documentary?He was like she never told us to stop even tho she ain’t need to cause wat they were doing to her was wrong https://t.co/Pjwiu6rlyI — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 10, 2021

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.