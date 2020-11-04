This year’s presidential election is a two-horse race, and it’s a real edge-of-your-seat affair, even after Election Day. Donald Trump and Joe Biden have remained within a handful of electoral college votes of each other since results started coming in, which was naturally made things stressful for people heavily invested in the outcome. That includes Cardi B, who found her own way to cope with the stress yesterday.

Last night, she shared a video of herself smoking not one, not two, but three cigarettes at the same time and wrote, “How these elections got me watching these states turn red.”

Cardi has been as outspoken against Donald Trump as anybody in pop culture. For example, in January, she called him a “terrorist.”

Back in October 2019, Cardi expressed her belief that Trump could end up getting re-elected, saying, “I really hate to say it, but sometimes I do believe that Trump will be winning (the election). Just because due to the fact that every single time I don’t see nobody saying that they love a Democratic candidate. There’s no candidate that people are saying we love, we want them to win.”

