Cardi B’s role in F9 may be bigger than anyone previously expected if Vin Diesel’s comments in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight are to be believed. Diesel, the series’ undisputed center, told ET that Leysa, Cardi’s character in the latest installment of the franchise, has a storyline that could continue for another two movies in the series.

Diesel confirmed that the next two movies will be the franchise’s finale, and Cardi’s role will be much more than just a cameo. “We are very much excited to evolve her character and to expand it to the finale,” he said. “She made it just in time. She came in Fast 9 just in time.”

In a separate statement, the film’s director Justin Lin had plenty of nice things to say about the newest cast member. “I love Cardi,” he gushed. “I mean, it’s amazing she showed up and within a minute she’s part of the family. And I love how when I got together with her, her and Vin were talking about the character because she’s actually really embedded into the overall universe, she’s been around for a long time and this is just the first time we are seeing her, so I’m really excited to explore that character of her. I’ll work with her any day.”

You can check out Cardi’s role in F9 this Friday, June 25.

