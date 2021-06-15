The latest movie in the Fast & Furious franchise, F9 (aka Fast & Furious 9), is set to his theaters in the US on June 25. Cardi B landed a role in the film, and ahead of its theatrical release, she talked about her character (Leysa) and how she came to be involved with the movie.

In a video, she said, “Vin Diesel reached out, and he was talking about a role. I’m like, ‘It’s freakin’ Fast & Furious. Get me there, put me on a plane!’ I like the fact that I’m representing such a powerful, strong woman. She’s just that bitch [laughs]. […] I remember when I saw Ludacris in Fast & The Furious, […] then to see Don Omar, it makes the hood have hope. Being around Vin, he’s just so nice, so dope. He makes you feel so comfortable. I’m just so excited.”

She also tweeted today about her excitement to see the movie, writing, “I can’t wait to watch Fast and furious 9 .I haven’t seen my scenes yet! That’s the best part about it thooo watching the movie then you see yourself coming in.I’m sooo proud of myself. GOD IS GOOD ! Can I get a ALL THE TIME ? !!!!”

