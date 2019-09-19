Cardi B Questions The Accuracy Of The ‘Forbes’ Highest-Paid Act In Hip-Hop List

Cardi B is skeptical of the accuracy of the Forbes “highest-paid act in hip-hop” list. Thursday morning, Forbes published the 2019 edition, with Kanye West passing Jay-z (No. 1) and Drake (No. 2) to become the highest-paid act this year for the first time ever. Thursday afternoon, Cardi posted a cryptic tweet on Twitter regarding the latest Forbes edition of the list. “Where do Forbes be getting they numbers from cause they way off,” Cardi said on Twitter.

Where do Forbes be getting they numbers from cause they way off ?🧐 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 19, 2019

While it’s unclear what numbers Cardi’s referring to on the list, she, too, made history Thursday. Cardi cracked the list’s top 15, coming in at No. 13 with a pretax income of $28 million. At 26, Cardi’s the youngest artist in this year’s rankings, according to Forbes, and joins Nicki Minaj (No. 12, $29 million) as the only two women on the list. In 2018, Cardi sat atop Forbes’ hip-hop future moguls list with Post Malone as well.

Cardi’s gearing up for a strong finish to 2019, with new music, a new tour, and a new baby on the way. Cardi’s also a judge on the upcoming Netflix music competition game show, Rhythm + Flow.

Check out Cardi on the 2018 Forbes list in the clip above.

