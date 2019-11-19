At the moment, Cardi B is working on her next album. It’s not yet clear when that is expected to be released, but in the meantime, she has shared a new freestyle to make the wait easier for her fans.

In a minute-long video on Instagram, Cardi raps, “I be in the mansion, you be in my mentions / I came right out the trenches to the top of the charts / Lost friends on the way / This sh*t is breaking my heart / About 30 seconds in I’m like where do I start / I don’t act, I’m a hustler just playing my part.”

She concludes the freestyle by saying, “It’s just a little something ’til I finish up my album,” then exclaiming, “Suck my d*ck!”

A couple months ago, Cardi laid out her plans for the rest of 2019, which include wrapping up work on her new album: “My plan is to take a couple of months working on my album, and right after I finish my album, I’m going to rehearse for a tour. I’m already working on a tour deal. Point is that everything’s been going good. I’m working on my album, I already have two songs. I actually got three, but I’m not sure about one of them. I’m working on it. After that, I want to rehearse, rehearse, rehearse, rehearse, get ready for my f*cking tour. And after my tour, I want to have a kid. I want to have another kid.”

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.