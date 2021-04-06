When Cardi B released her No. 1 single “Up” in February, fans were convinced it meant her sophomore album was right around the corner. However, Cardi is still a ways away from dropping the LP as she’s got a lot on her plate, including a new haircare line. That’s why she says she’s planning on taking a break in order to focus all of her energy on putting the finishing touches on her anticipated album.

In an interview with XXL for their Spring 2021 cover, Cardi talked fame, the “WAP” controversy, and what’s in store for her next album. The rapper revealed that she put her sophomore album on hold during the pandemic because she was having difficulty staying creative, but she plans on “going away for a very long time” in order to hunker down and finish the LP:

“I feel like at this point, it’s like a timeline that I created. Because last year, I was like, I gotta put out my album this year. But, then I just stopped working on my album out of nowhere because I feel like the whole COVID thing discouraged me to put out my album. Because I want to put out an album, and I want to tour. […] I got like, a week of making sure I handle all my business, making sure everything is good, go to meetings. And then, I’m going away for a very long time to finish my album.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Cardi said that it disappointing her when people assume she talks politics only for clout. The rapper reminded haters that she’s been interested in politics for as long as she can remember, and she now has a responsibility to use her voice. “But when it comes to things that’s going on in the environment and government, I like to say what’s on my mind,” she said. “And, sometimes I hate it because I’m not saying it to get attention. I always feel like if God gave you a voice, use it. And people who say that I’m doing it for attention, it’s like, attention my ass. I really like to get to the bottom of sh*t. I don’t need attention.”

