It’s been almost five years since Cardi B released her debut album, Invasion Of Privacy. Though she’s kept fans fed with standalone singles, like “WAP,” “Up,” and “Hot Sh*t,” as well as scorching verses on songs like GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2,” fans are dying for a new full-length project from her.
Yesterday (December 12), she took to social media to share a snippet of a song.
“HERE some scraps since y’all STARVING,” she wrote in a Tweet with a video embedded.
In the video, there is a clip of a new song.
“Yeah, you watching every time that I post / Hoes with nothing always gotta do the most / B*tch, you sound like you broke,” she rapped.
In the following tweets, she revealed that the song would not appear on an upcoming project.
“I just don’t love it,” she said.
Cardi did not reveal whether fans can expect a new album or even a new single, however, in a live stream last week, she shared that the several delays of her sophomore album are due to the fact that she has anxiety over what she has recorded.
“When it comes to music and everything, I just be feeling like I don’t be liking anything,” she said. “I feel like I got so many songs and I don’t like anything. I feel like nothing is good enough… And I got so much money saved up I just be like, ‘Yeah, whatever the f*ck.’”
