It’s been almost five years since Cardi B released her debut album, Invasion Of Privacy. Though she’s kept fans fed with standalone singles, like “WAP,” “Up,” and “Hot Sh*t,” as well as scorching verses on songs like GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2,” fans are dying for a new full-length project from her.

Yesterday (December 12), she took to social media to share a snippet of a song.

“HERE some scraps since y’all STARVING,” she wrote in a Tweet with a video embedded.

HERE some scraps since yall STARVING 😫😂😂😫😂😫😫 pic.twitter.com/nBMjBSg4f0 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 12, 2022

In the video, there is a clip of a new song.

“Yeah, you watching every time that I post / Hoes with nothing always gotta do the most / B*tch, you sound like you broke,” she rapped.

In the following tweets, she revealed that the song would not appear on an upcoming project.

“I just don’t love it,” she said.

I just don’t love it https://t.co/3nDycK61vW — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 12, 2022

Cardi did not reveal whether fans can expect a new album or even a new single, however, in a live stream last week, she shared that the several delays of her sophomore album are due to the fact that she has anxiety over what she has recorded.