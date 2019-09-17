Cardi B’s Plans For The Rest Of 2019 Include New Music, A New Tour, And A New Baby

To say that Cardi B has been busy over the past 18 months or so would be an understatement. Her debut album, Invasion Of Privacy, was released in April 2018, and since then, she’s been working on the new Netflix game show Rhythm + Flow, starring in the movie Hustlers, talking politics with Bernie Sanders, and making a new apparel collection with Reebok, among a myriad of other things. It turns out she won’t be taking her foot off the gas for the rest of 2019, as she just revealed that she has a lot she still wants to do this year, including work on new music.

In a recent Instagram live video, Cardi laid out her agenda for the remainder of the year, saying, “My plan is to take a couple of months working on my album, and right after I finish my album, I’m going to rehearse for a tour. I’m already working on a tour deal. Point is that everything’s been going good. I’m working on my album, I already have two songs. I actually got three, but I’m not sure about one of them. I’m working on it. After that, I want to rehearse, rehearse, rehearse, rehearse, get ready for my f*cking tour. And after my tour, I want to have a kid. I want to have another kid.”

That seems to be about all the info there is regarding Cardi B’s Invasion Of Privacy follow-up, but given how packed her schedule has been lately, it’s impressive that she’s even found time to work on it at all.

