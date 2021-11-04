Cardi B Might Be Officiating Kal Penn’s Wedding

A few weeks ago, Cardi B was licensed to perform a wedding for a lesbian couple for her show Cardi B Tries… but it looks like that license might be coming in handy again sooner than anyone expected. When actor Kal Penn noticed the “WAP” rapper on his flight, he joked on Twitter that he had a dream she officiated his wedding. However, Cardi somehow saw the tweet and seemed into the idea, wondering why the Harold & Kumar actor didn’t say hi — and suggesting that she was open to actually performing the ceremony.

First, why didn’t you say hi! Second, I’m licensed to do that sooo……..let me know. https://t.co/NTGvVdacFY — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 4, 2021

When Penn responded explaining that Cardi’s “do not disturb” light was on and enthused about the idea, Cardi had just one response: “I’m down I’ll get my suit.”

I’m down I’ll get my suit https://t.co/MUpALOsLVQ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 4, 2021

Sometimes, Twitter can be good.

Kal Penn announced his impending nuptials to his longtime partner earlier this week in addition to officially coming out as gay. In his upcoming book You Can’t Be Serious, he details how the couple unexpectedly became close after his NASCAR fan partner Josh got him hooked on the sport as well.

Meanwhile, Cardi’s interactions with fellow celebrities continue to amuse and delight fans on the internet. Prior to her interaction with Kal Penn, Cardi and Penn Badgley of Netflix’s You had a cute back-and-forth resulting in the two stars swapping their profile pics to photos of each other.