Cardi B, Offset, and Jimmy Kimmel Reinterpreted The Lyrics Of ‘Clout’ For Old People

07.18.19

On his show, Jimmy Kimmel has a recurring segment called “New Lyrics For Old People,” in which he invites a popular music artist on to go over and explain the meanings of their songs for folks who might not understand the jargon and specific references in the lyrics. Offset and Cardi B were on the show last night, so Kimmel decided to have the pair explain the words to their collaborative track “Clout.”

The first line translated was, “Straight out the streets to a penthouse, Miami beach (yayo),” which Kimmel interpreted to mean, “I came from humble beginnings, but now, I own a condominium in Florida (yayo).” At the end, Kimmel correctly summarized the overall meaning of the song: “I think what we’ve learned here is that there are a lot of people who are trying to take some of your fame by taking shots at you, and you guys have had enough of it.”

Later on in the show, Offset and Cardi B took to the outdoor stage to perform the song, so watch that below, and watch the pair explain the lyrics with Kimmel above.

