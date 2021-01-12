Cardi B has come a long way since she released her debut mixtape Gangsta B*tch Music Vol. 1 in 2016. She’s gone on to headline festivals, had a number of singles debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and won a Grammy for Best Rap Album. Though she’s gained many accolades, it can be hard to put things in to perspective. But after seeing a resurfaced tweet from 2016, Cardi reflected on her success.

A few months after the release of Gangsta B*tch Music Vol. 1, Cardi took to Twitter to set her musical intentions. “IDK where my music going to take me ,I just want people to say she puts out good tracks,” she wrote. “Respect the talent.” Nearly five years later, Cardi stumbled upon the tweet once again. Sharing it to demonstrate where her music took her career, she wrote: “WOW 2016…..Claim it !!!”

Ahead of finding her old tweet, Cardi stumbled onto another marker of success: having iconic musician Dionne Warwick cosign your music. Warwick was apparently introduced to Cardi through her niece, saying she loves how the rapper is “authentically herself.” However, discovering Cardi’s music ended in one question for Warwick: “What does Offset mean?”

See Cardi’s 2016 tweet above.

