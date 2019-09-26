Cardi B is set to appear on today’s episode of WE tv’s Untold Stories Of Hip Hop, and on the program, she talks about an experience she had with sexual assault during a photoshoot.

Cardi tells the story about a magazine shoot from earlier in her career, saying in a clip from the episode (via People):

“I will never forget how I went to shoot for this magazine and the photographer, he was trying to get close to me, like, ‘Yeah, you want to get in this magazine?’ Then he pulled his d*ck out. I was so f*cking mad, and I was just like, ‘This is crazy.’ I was like, ‘[You’re] f*cking bugging. You know what? I’m out.’ You know what’s so crazy? I told the magazine owner and he just looked at me like, ‘So? And?’ When I see the #MeToo movement — there’s girls from the hood I know that went through the same type of treatment, like they make you feel like you got to do a certain type of thing for the most bullsh*t sh*t. It happens, really, every day.”

When host Angie Martinez asks if that sort of thing still happens to her nowadays, she said with a laugh, “Oh hell no, I’ll put you on blast on my Instagram.”

Watch the clip above.

