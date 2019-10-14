Although hip-hop has seen a trend of album and song titles name-checking random celebrities since Lil B’s absurdist takes on “Miley Cyrus,” “I’m Paris Hilton,” and “Katy Perry,” it appears that one artist isn’t quite ready to jump on the bandwagon just yet. Cardi B, who told fans her next album would be titled Tiger Woods via Instagram Live chat last week, clarified her comments during an interview with the Rap Radar podcast, saying she was “just kidding” when she made the announcement.

She once again drew a comparison between herself and the embattled veteran golf champ, saying, “Sports judges and everything — they was talking so badly about him, like, ‘He’s trash, he’s wack, he should retire,’ and then he came back and he won that green jacket and then there’s a video of him hearing all those bad critics and he did just this… ‘Yeah.’” However, she denied that she was keeping the title, despite admitting that it’s “kinda hot,” saying: “Oh my god. I was just kidding! I seen him on ESPN… I kinda like it though.”

Cardi is no stranger to criticism herself; she threatened to delete her social media after she exploded on a media outlet for negative coverage and received a wave of backlash for some of the language she used in her Instagram video criticizing the publisher. Of course, she also continues to flourish despite the negative feedback — just like Tiger Woods. That album title might not be so farfetched after all. You can catch Cardi’s latest endeavor as host of Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow, streaming now with new episodes every Wednesday.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.