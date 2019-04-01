Just in time for summer, Carly Rae Jepsen has finally announced the release date for her next album. Dedicated, the highly anticipated follow-up to 2015’s massive E•MO•TION, will arrive May 17 via School Boy/Interscope.
While an official tracklist has not been announced, a press release confirms that new songs “Now That I Found You” and “No Drug Like Me” will be included on the album.
Jepsen also announced a tour to go along with the album beginning in Anaheim in June and wrapping in Los Angeles in August. You can check out her full itinerary below.
06/27 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
06/28 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
06/29 — Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
07/01 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
07/03 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
07/05 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
07/06 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
07/07 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
07/09 — Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
07/10 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
07/12 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
07/13 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
07/14 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
07/16 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
07/17 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
07/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
07/21 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
07/23 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
07/24 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
07/26 — Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore at The Jackie Gleason Theater
07/27 — Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues
07/28 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
07/30 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
08/01 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
08/02 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
08/03 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
08/04 — San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater
08/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
08/08 — San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
08/10 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern