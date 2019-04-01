Getty Image

Just in time for summer, Carly Rae Jepsen has finally announced the release date for her next album. Dedicated, the highly anticipated follow-up to 2015’s massive E•MO•TION, will arrive May 17 via School Boy/Interscope.

While an official tracklist has not been announced, a press release confirms that new songs “Now That I Found You” and “No Drug Like Me” will be included on the album.

Jepsen also announced a tour to go along with the album beginning in Anaheim in June and wrapping in Los Angeles in August. You can check out her full itinerary below.

06/27 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

06/28 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

06/29 — Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

07/01 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

07/03 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

07/05 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

07/06 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

07/07 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

07/09 — Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

07/10 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

07/12 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

07/13 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

07/14 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

07/16 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

07/17 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

07/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

07/21 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

07/23 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

07/24 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

07/26 — Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore at The Jackie Gleason Theater

07/27 — Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

07/28 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

07/30 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

08/01 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

08/02 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

08/03 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

08/04 — San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

08/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

08/08 — San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

08/10 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern