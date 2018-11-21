Interscope

Although Carly Rae Jepsen’s most recent album, 2015’s Emotion, wasn’t as commercially successful as its predecessor, 2012’s Kiss, it’s her most critically lauded record so far. The album has its fans in the music community, and now some of them have teamed up to cover it in its entirety: The Emo-tion tribute album, named that way because of the emo-leaning artists who contributed to the project, was released today, and most notably, it features a new recording from Wild Pink.

Wild Pink’s cover of album closer “Favourite Colour” has the same sense of building anticipation as the original, but he instead pulls it off with guitar and light synths. Meanwhile, the honor of covering the album’s marquee song, “I Really Like You,” went to Mandancing, who turned the vibrant pop tune into a more stripped down and — ahem — emotional song. Proceeds from the album will benefit Immigration Equality, an organization that supports LGBTQ immigrant rights, for which Perfume Genius recently released a pair of new recordings.

Meanwhile, Jepsen appears to be readying her follow-up to Emotion: Although she hasn’t yet announced a new album, she recently released a new single, “Party For One,” and performed it on The Tonight Show.

Listen to the Emo-tion above.