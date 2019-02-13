Getty Image

At the end of 2018, there was a glimmer of hope, hope that a new Carly Rae Jepsen album would be out soon. She hasn’t put out a new record since 2015’s Emotion (unless you count her 2016 EP, Emotion: Side B), but in November, she shared a new single, “Party For One.” Unfortunately, there hasn’t been much news on that front since then, although today, Jepsen did reveal that there is in fact more new music on the way.

Yesterday, Netflix tweeted at Jepsen, “Honestly, I can’t wait for tomorrow morning!!!!,” to which she responded, “When shall we NoTIFY them?!” Her spelling of “notify” was a subtle hint of what was to come: A new song titled “Now That I Found You.” Jepsen didn’t actually release the full track, but about 30 seconds of it appeared in a teaser video for the upcoming third season of Queer Eye, which premieres March 15 on Netflix. As is to be expected from Jepsen, the song (or at least what we can hear of it) is a bright slice of upbeat synthy pop, a delightful bop that’s in line with the rays of sunshine she has delivered time and time again.

WE'RE BAAACK HENNYS! Get ready to 💗 L<3VE YOURSELF! 💗 Queer Eye 3 launches March 15. HUGE thanks to @carlyraejepsen for this exclusive preview of her *NEW BOP*, "Now That I Found You.” 😘 pic.twitter.com/Dmj3ygXnhV — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) February 13, 2019

when shall we NoTIFY them?! 🙈 https://t.co/NCAF5jUK35 — Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) February 12, 2019

Listen to the snippet of “Now That I Found You” above.