Carly Rae Jepsen Dedicates Her Life To An Adorable Cat In Her ‘Now That I Found You’ Video

03.14.19 22 mins ago

Over the past few months, Carly Rae Jepsen has done pretty much everything but announce that her next album, the follow-up to Emotion, is on its way. She’s shared a handful of new songs, and even though this has no bearing on her upcoming musical activity, she told a story about the time she watched Seal eat “an entire loaf of bread” on a plane. Anyway, there’s still no concrete album announcement, but she has shared a new video for her recently released song, “Now That I Found You.”

The video begins with Jepsen getting out of a car, into the rainy night, and finding a stray cat taking shelter in a cardboard box. The song’s lyrics are clearly about love, but it turns out that the love in question is for this cute cat. After she brings the feline home, she gives it a spot in her bed, paints a portrait of it, has candlelit dinners with it, and so on. By the end of the video, it turns out the whole thing may have been a dream and her cat relationship wasn’t real, although the ending isn’t all sad.

Jepsen previously said of the song, “‘Now That I Found You’ is about the high you get when a new love starts to change your life. It’s like the rush, rush, rush is better than any drug.”

Watch the video for “Now That I Found You” above.

TOPICS#Cats
TAGScarly rae jepsenCatsNow That I Found You
