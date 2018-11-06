Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Carly Rae Jepsen’s return has begun. Last week, she shared her new single, “Party For One,” and the self-love bop shows that the Canadian singer is ready to bring some joy to the world. Last night she gave the song its television debut with a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and it was clear she’s happy to be back. Her performance started off relatively tame, but as the song progressed, she displayed more and more energy, which made for a fun late night TV performance.

Jepsen previously said of the song, “To me, ‘Party For One’ is an anthem of what it is to celebrate time with yourself, which is a hard thing for people to really enjoy sometimes, and it’s something I’m learning to do more and more. This song represents a lot of what this album is about for me which is romantic love but self-love too.”

Although she’s out there promoting a new single, there isn’t any official word of a new album on the way yet, which would be a follow-up to her 2015 record Emotion. In 2016, she said the music she was working on at the time was influenced by disco: “I can’t explain what we’re doing right now, but we’re very much into disco-y things, whatever this next album may or may not turn out to be. But I’m very much referencing ABBA a lot, and the Bee Gees, all of that stuff.”

Watch Jepsen perform “Party For One” above.