Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Cass McCombs’ new album, Tip Of The Sphere, follows a long tradition of Cass McCombs albums receiving critical praise, with most fans willing to argue about which is their favorite. But it speaks to the level of consistency of the artist that nearly 20 years into a recording career, his new work can be considered to be his best. In his interview with McCombs, Uproxx’s Steven Hyden called it “terrific” and “his best — he gazes upon an American heartland riddled with trash, chain stores, and broken people and dubs it ‘a bottomless canyon of nightmares.'”

One of the strongest songs on the collection is “Sleeping Volcanos” and McCombs offers up the video for the track today. In the clip, dancers destroy a piece of art, Tahiti Pehrson’s The Rising Body. This is juxtaposed with images of McCombs and other masked people walking through the San Francisco streets and the Marin woods. It’s all stunningly shot, giving life to the song that McCombs considers the thematic centerpiece of the album. It’s also fascinating how much McCombs can express with his mouth covered, just by shaking his head and looking at the camera.

Check out the video for Cass McCombs’ ‘Sleeping Volcanos’ above, and look for Tip Of The Sphere out now on Anti- Records.