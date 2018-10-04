Six years is a long time, but that’s how long it’s been since Cat Power’s most recent album, Sun, came out in 2012. The wait comes to an end tomorrow, though, when Chan Marshall will release Sun‘s follow-up, Wanderer. The first track she shared from the album was the Lana Del Rey-featuring “Woman,” and last night, that’s the song she performed on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Although Del Rey didn’t join Marshall on the Colbert stage, the midtempo track still came across as pleasing as every. If you need a cameo, though, she was joined by TV On The Radio’s Jaleel Bunton on bass.
Marshall previously said of the song, “Thank you to Lana Del Rey for lending your voice to a song so important to me. ‘Woman’ was the final song I recorded for my upcoming record, Wanderer, and the first full song I wanted to share with you.”
Watch Cat Power perform “Woman” above, and read our review of Wanderer here. She also recently announced some new tour dates, so check out her full slate of upcoming shows below.
10/5/2018 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
10/6/2018 — South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
10/8/2018 — Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
10/9/2018 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
10/11/2018 — Cleveland, OH @ The Agora Theater
10/12/2018 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
10/13/2018 — Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
10/23/2018 — London, UK @ The Roundhouse
10/25/2018 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
10/26/2018 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
10/28/2018 — Berlin, GE @ Astra
10/29/2018 — Zurich, SW @ X-TRA
10/30/2018 — Lausanne, SW @ Les Docks
11/1/2018 — Barcelona, SP @ Razzamatazz
11/2/2018 — Madrid, SP @ Circo Price
11/5/2018 — Bologna, IT @ Estragon Club
11/6/2018 — Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
11/17/2018 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
11/18/2018 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/20/2018 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
11/21/2018 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
11/23/2018 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC
11/24/2018 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
11/25/2018 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/27/2018 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin
11/28/2018 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/29/2018 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
12/15/2018 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
12/16/2018 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
12/18/2018 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/19/2018 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
12/20/2018 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
02/9/2019 — Melbourne, Australia @ Zoo Twilights — Melbourne Zoo
02/11/2019 — Sydney, Australia @ Enmore Theatre
02/12/2019 — Brisbane, Australia @ The Tivoli
Wanderer is out 10/5 via Domino. Pre-order it here.
