Six years is a long time, but that’s how long it’s been since Cat Power’s most recent album, Sun, came out in 2012. The wait comes to an end tomorrow, though, when Chan Marshall will release Sun‘s follow-up, Wanderer. The first track she shared from the album was the Lana Del Rey-featuring “Woman,” and last night, that’s the song she performed on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Although Del Rey didn’t join Marshall on the Colbert stage, the midtempo track still came across as pleasing as every. If you need a cameo, though, she was joined by TV On The Radio’s Jaleel Bunton on bass.

Marshall previously said of the song, “Thank you to Lana Del Rey for lending your voice to a song so important to me. ‘Woman’ was the final song I recorded for my upcoming record, Wanderer, and the first full song I wanted to share with you.”

Watch Cat Power perform “Woman” above, and read our review of Wanderer here. She also recently announced some new tour dates, so check out her full slate of upcoming shows below.

10/5/2018 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10/6/2018 — South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

10/8/2018 — Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

10/9/2018 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

10/11/2018 — Cleveland, OH @ The Agora Theater

10/12/2018 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

10/13/2018 — Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

10/23/2018 — London, UK @ The Roundhouse

10/25/2018 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

10/26/2018 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

10/28/2018 — Berlin, GE @ Astra

10/29/2018 — Zurich, SW @ X-TRA

10/30/2018 — Lausanne, SW @ Les Docks

11/1/2018 — Barcelona, SP @ Razzamatazz

11/2/2018 — Madrid, SP @ Circo Price

11/5/2018 — Bologna, IT @ Estragon Club

11/6/2018 — Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

11/17/2018 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

11/18/2018 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/20/2018 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/21/2018 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

11/23/2018 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC

11/24/2018 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

11/25/2018 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/27/2018 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

11/28/2018 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/29/2018 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

12/15/2018 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

12/16/2018 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

12/18/2018 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/19/2018 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

12/20/2018 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

02/9/2019 — Melbourne, Australia @ Zoo Twilights — Melbourne Zoo

02/11/2019 — Sydney, Australia @ Enmore Theatre

02/12/2019 — Brisbane, Australia @ The Tivoli

Wanderer is out 10/5 via Domino. Pre-order it here.