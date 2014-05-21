Celebrate The Notorious B.I.G.’s Birthday By Watching 5 Classic Freestyles

05.21.14

Do yourself a favor, and check out the Smoking Section’s article on the “everlasting magnificence” of Notorious B.I.G., who would have turned 42 years old today. Then once you’re done listening to “Can’t You See” nine hundred times in a row, head back over here to watch/be amazed at five of Biggie’s classic freestyles, ranging from when he was a teenager to his final live performance.

Birthdays was the worst days, but hopefully these clips will cheer you up.

As a 17-year-old kid, spreading love the Brooklyn way.

Tupac and Biggie showing why they’re the greatest.

The quality could be better, but it’s still fun to see Biggie rhyming with Nas.

Live from MSG, with Scoob Lover, Tupac, Shyheim, and Big Daddy Kane.

His final live freestyle, on March 3, 1997, shortly before he was murdered. R.I.P.

