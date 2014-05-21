Celebrate The Notorious B.I.G.’s Birthday By Watching 5 Classic Freestyles

Do yourself a favor, and check out the Smoking Section’s article on the “everlasting magnificence” of Notorious B.I.G., who would have turned 42 years old today. Then once you’re done listening to “Can’t You See” nine hundred times in a row, head back over here to watch/be amazed at five of Biggie’s classic freestyles, ranging from when he was a teenager to his final live performance.
Birthdays was the worst days, but hopefully these clips will cheer you up.
As a 17-year-old kid, spreading love the Brooklyn way.
Tupac and Biggie showing why they’re the greatest.
The quality could be better, but it’s still fun to see Biggie rhyming with Nas.
Live from MSG, with Scoob Lover, Tupac, Shyheim, and Big Daddy Kane.
His final live freestyle, on March 3, 1997, shortly before he was murdered. R.I.P.
Biggie was fresh as hell at 17. Wished that he had kept fighting with rhymes and words instead of guns so that he’d still be around today. Rest in peace Biggie.
Very happy that you opened up with that freestyle on the street when he was 17. Biggie’s bars from the Live at the Garden freestyle were the very first rap lyrics I fully memorized because they were that dope. R.I.P. B.I.G., the king of hip-hop.
The 17 year old Biggie isn’t a freestyle, but it is AMAZING.
The last one is obviously not a freestyle either, since Big had already recorded that before.
5 Rappers Wouldn’t Exist if Biggie was Still Alive.. [wp.me]
The rap game would be completely different if Big and Pac were still alive. SMH
BIG’s verse from the 2nd vid is ridic. Takes me back to Party & Bullshit.