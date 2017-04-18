Cende’s Joy Is Deceptive On Their New Song ‘What I Want’

Cende

On first listen, it would be easy to mislabel Cende’s “What I Want” as a happy song. When the drum isn’t driving it’s approximating a handclap and the piano is more than content bop right along beside it. But a closer look at the lyrics reveal a people stuck in a crisis, trying to be who they want to be and failing. It’s one of the most depressing things you’ll dance to this week, for sure.

The band got an assist on the #1 Hit Single track from Greta Klein of recent Sub Pop signees Frankie Cosmos, which doesn’t alleviate the gap between the track’s sound and subject matter any. Give a listen to the sunshine-y vocals up top and stick around for the few moments of absolute chaos near the end.

In addition to the new single, Cende have shared tour dates in support of their latest effort. After the album drops on May 26, the band will hit the road with Japanese Breakfast and (Sandy) Alex G. Check out those dates below and snag a pre-order of Single here.

06/02 — Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

06/03 — Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter

06/04 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (Back Room)

06/06 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory)

06/07 — Orlando, FL @ The Social

06/09 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

06/10 — Austin, TX @ The Parish

06/11 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

06/13 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

06/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echoplex

06/16 — San Diego, CA @ The Irenic

06/17 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

06/18 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

06/20 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

06/21 — Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt

06/22 — Portland, OR @ Holocene

06/24 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

06/25 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

06/27 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

06/28 — Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

06/29 — Columbus, OH @ Double Happiness

06/30 — Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

07/01 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

07/02 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

07/04 — Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

07/05 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

07/06 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

07/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer