Chad Kroeger And Nickelback Would Like To Thank Everyone For Hating Them

Being an Internet hater is a double-edged sword. On one hand, people are so filled with rage over the success of others that their only recourse is to rail against them as so-called critics or simply by butchering the English language in comments sections. On the other hand, every time we spew hate at a movie, actor, artist, or musician, we’re actually only helping to make that person stronger and more successful. Chad Kroeger knows this and his bandmates in Nickelback are also well aware, and they’d like to thank every last one of us haters for driving them and helping to make them one of the most successful rock bands of the last 20 years.

In a recent interview with The Pulse of Radio, the reportedly soon-to-be-ex-Mr. Avril Lavigne was asked about one London man’s pointless campaign to “ban” Nickelback from England for good. Of course, it’s an impossible feat, especially when he’s only raising $1,000 for his effort, because he ultimately just looks like a bloke who wants people to give him $1,000. Kroeger sees right through that nonsense, but it’s all just free PR for the band that gave us a bunch of generic cock rock hits.

Kroeger tells The Pulse Of Radio: “I love it. More controversy that surrounds either myself, my personal life, the band, whatever – I think it’s hilarious. “All these critics, they’re just tireless. They keep ragging on the band. If they had stopped writing all this stuff about us, there would be no controversy left in the band and we probably would have died out years ago. They don’t know that they’re still responsible for us being around today.” He adds: “I hope the money goes to charity and not in this guy’s pocket.” (Via Metal Hammer)

The guy with terrible taste in women and music makes several great points. If we didn’t constantly make cheap jokes about how Canada should be sanctioned by the United Nations for unleashing aural warfare on us, maybe Nickelback would have simply shriveled up and died years ago. Perhaps if we didn’t call Kroeger and Lavigne the world’s worst couple and offer to put them on the cover of People Who Eat Poop magazine, they would have never agreed to wed for the sake of getting some extra attention and pushing her music on the legions of sleeveless, frosted perm Nickelback fans.

But it’s still just so much fun to make fun of Nickelback, or as I like to call them, the pumpkin spice of modern rock music.