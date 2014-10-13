Chad Kroeger And Nickelback Would Like To Thank Everyone For Hating Them

Being an Internet hater is a double-edged sword. On one hand, people are so filled with rage over the success of others that their only recourse is to rail against them as so-called critics or simply by butchering the English language in comments sections. On the other hand, every time we spew hate at a movie, actor, artist, or musician, we’re actually only helping to make that person stronger and more successful. Chad Kroeger knows this and his bandmates in Nickelback are also well aware, and they’d like to thank every last one of us haters for driving them and helping to make them one of the most successful rock bands of the last 20 years.
In a recent interview with The Pulse of Radio, the reportedly soon-to-be-ex-Mr. Avril Lavigne was asked about one London man’s pointless campaign to “ban” Nickelback from England for good. Of course, it’s an impossible feat, especially when he’s only raising $1,000 for his effort, because he ultimately just looks like a bloke who wants people to give him $1,000. Kroeger sees right through that nonsense, but it’s all just free PR for the band that gave us a bunch of generic cock rock hits.
Kroeger tells The Pulse Of Radio: “I love it. More controversy that surrounds either myself, my personal life, the band, whatever – I think it’s hilarious.
“All these critics, they’re just tireless. They keep ragging on the band. If they had stopped writing all this stuff about us, there would be no controversy left in the band and we probably would have died out years ago. They don’t know that they’re still responsible for us being around today.”
He adds: “I hope the money goes to charity and not in this guy’s pocket.” (Via Metal Hammer)
The guy with terrible taste in women and music makes several great points. If we didn’t constantly make cheap jokes about how Canada should be sanctioned by the United Nations for unleashing aural warfare on us, maybe Nickelback would have simply shriveled up and died years ago. Perhaps if we didn’t call Kroeger and Lavigne the world’s worst couple and offer to put them on the cover of People Who Eat Poop magazine, they would have never agreed to wed for the sake of getting some extra attention and pushing her music on the legions of sleeveless, frosted perm Nickelback fans.
But it’s still just so much fun to make fun of Nickelback, or as I like to call them, the pumpkin spice of modern rock music.
Oh ¿So it’s not oblivious to the hate? Then he’s truly a dipshit, instead of being just a clueless tool.
If I had to choose between being a dipshit or a clueless tool, I’d pick dipshit.
“Oh, I just orgasmed from your hatred.”
-Donald Glover
If all it took for me to make millions was to have a bunch of powerless people screech mean things about me on the internet, id probably just accept it and roll around on my money.
That said nickelback are still dbags.
How the hell’d we wind up like this?
The pumpkin spice of modern rock music? That would imply that everyone loves them for 3 months a year.
They’re more like the Irish Cream of modern rock, because the only people who enjoy it just want to be drunk at 7 am.
So he knows they suck? Great. I hope they keep pumping out music so we can continue to make fun of them for it.
Terrible taste in women? I for one think that Avril Lavigne is pretty damn cute.
I think avril lavgan is such a cutie I hope they don’t breakup I hope nickelback still clome to town
cause I still like them and think all of you are wrong of hating nickelback
NICKELBACK I LOVE YOU AND WILL NEVER BELEIVE THE RUMORS
AND THEY SAY THAT A HEROOOOOOOOOOOOO COULD SAVE US
Either you love them or hate them, one thing you can’t dispute, the band is still touring and rolling in the cash. Everyone has a right to their opinion, although I really don’t understand the hate, you got a right to feel it. And I have the right to say I LOVE NICKELBACK, always have. It’s not what they say in interviews or who they are married to, isn’t it supposed to be about the music? And if you don’t like the music, don’t listen……………..
I love Nickelback!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I really don’t get how people judge someone based on rumors. He could be a really nice guy or a jerk.Who knows, it could be that he has no privacy because he’s a public figure and yes that was his choice. I would get tired of everyone in my business too. It’s hard to say unless you know someone personally, regardless he is very talented and I will keep listening to them because I love the music.
I still and will always love nickelback!! They still got it like all the other bands!! Rock on fellas!