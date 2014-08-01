Chad Kroeger Bought Avril Lavigne An Obnoxiously Huge Anniversary Ring

Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger, or the first couple of Rock ‘N Roll as they’re called by no one, have been moving at a faster pace than most couples ever since the day they started dating back in 2012. It took only a month for the Nickelback frontman to propose to the former Mrs. Lead Singer of Sum 41, and by July 1, 2013 they were saying, “I do” to each other, presumably set to catchy-but-unoriginal chords, in front of a crowd of their friends at a castle in France. Obviously, their first anniversary has already come and gone, but the singer of this year’s No. 1 single on the “What the F*ck was That?” chart still thought to share the gift her husband gave her with all of her fans.
That gift? A 17-carat emerald cut diamond ring. Take your stuffed animals and flowers out back, normal husbands, because you all just got schooled by Canada’s gift to rock music.
You know, I just can’t look at these two without turning the volume all the way out and rocking out to the most beautiful ballad ever recorded…
At least they’re not making babies yet.
YET.
Meanwhile, Neil Young’s wife got ANOTHER Pono for their anniversary.
Wow, a ring that is roughly the size of THEIR FUCKING INFLATED EGOS.
His hairstyle was super cool in 2000.
It’s never stopped being 2000 for her
Let’s hear it for the continued romanticisation of blood diamonds, as well as the continued support of the artificially inflated prices of the diamond industry!
“I still can’t believe my rich husband dropped a bunch of money that didn’t mean anything to him on a bauble. LOVE.”
There may have been a time. But that time is long past.
Chad Kroeger looks like Rick Moranis as a frat bro circa 2000.
He better be careful how much money he spends on her now. When they divorce, he won’t get a nickel back.
I don’t get it.
For our Anniversary my husband bought me ‘Spaced’ on dvd. Best Present Ever!!! :)
I liked her better when she was being skater punk with the guy from sum 41
Who the hell is Chad Kroeger? He’s like, supposed to be some guy, or something, right? I know who Avril Levine is, she sings that song that goes “why you gotta go and make it so damn complicated”…she’s kinda like Alanis Morriset the way her voice is sometimes. so is the guy from our lady peace. i think they’re all canadian maybe
Met him briefly in Minneapolis. He was incredibly polite and genuinely nice..
I hated him so much for that.
That was Canadian rude.
Pretty tacky to put the size of the ring in the post. Hope she gets robbed.
It was all women sharing it with their husbands.
In Lumpy Space Princess Voice : “OMG! Like, look what chad got avril…Why can’t you ever get me something like that”