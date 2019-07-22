Getty Image

Just hours after cryptically beginning promo Sunday for his debut album The Big Day which will be released this week, Chance The Rapper was met with backlash from one of his peers. Not because of his impending album, but because of a bet Chance made with fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Apparently, Chance didn’t think Meg could turn around her verse for his song in the amount of time he needed it — Chance was wrong. As a result, Chance, who apparently doesn’t eat vegetables, had to eat broccoli, per the stipulations of the bet. It was not confirmed that Meg’s verse will appear on The Big Day. Chance did not acknowledge the video on social media.

“Okay y’all, this is rare footage,” Megan Thee Stallion said on Instagram. “Chance The Rapper does not eat vegetables right and I’ve been on the road so much that I haven’t been able to record a lot (right now). I bet him that if I had my verse to him in the amount of time he needed it by he would have to eat broccoli. We see who won.”

Although Chance ate just one piece of broccoli, perhaps his bet with Meg will produce healthier eating habits moving forward.