Chance The Rapper, Cardi B, And T.I. Play ‘Never Have I Ever’ On ‘The Ellen Show’

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, and T.I. answered some awkward questions for Ellen Degeneres while promoting their new show and things got pretty hilarious as they balanced their rapper cool with Ellen’s goofy sincerity. The hosts of Netflix’s upcoming hip-hop competition show, Rhythm + Flow, stopped by The Ellen Show to talk up their latest project and wound up in the hot seat. When warned by Ellen that they’d need to embrace “complete honesty” in answering the questions, T.I. joking wondered whether he could call his lawyer.

He needn’t have worried though; as it turns out, Ellen simply wanted to play a game of “Never Have I Ever.” Of course, the questions were awkward enough to give the three rappers pause, as Ellen asked if they had ever hooked up with fans, sent dirty texts to the wrong person or gotten a tattoo that they regret. She also wondered about the new show, asked Cardi B what it was like filming Hustlers, and joked that Chance The Rapper was soon to take up a weekly residency as a guest on her show. See the Rhythm + Flow questions above and watch the group play “Never Have I Ever” below.

Of the Netflix show, Ellen questioned which of the three hosts was the toughest, prompting Cardi to admit that she often deferred to Chance, and when asked if she was harder on female contestants, Cardi said, “There’s some women on Instagram that can rap, but they voice I don’t feel like people wanna hear it for too long. You have to have the confidence… You gotta be that girl that guys wanna be with and girls wanna be like.”