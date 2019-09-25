Fans disappointed by Chance The Rapper’s decision to postpone his tour for The Big Day to spend time with his family got some good news today, as Chance announced the updated dates for his Big Tour, now featuring guests Lil Yachty and Chance’s brother Taylor Bennett. The new tour kicks off in Sand Diego, California in January and will run through February 24 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with a few festival dates thrown in this fall.

Chance initially decided to postpone the tour after the birth of his second daughter Marlii, who was born this month as Chance was in the midst of his media tour for The Big Day. The postponement came just days before the tour was set to begin, but he revealed during a recent interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood that most of his business partners were okay with his choice, even with the late timing. Chance also stopped by JImmy Kimmel Live! to further explain the delay and his decision to be “the first rapper to take paternity leave.”

Aside from advancing the cause for involved fathers in hip-hop, Chance has made a bunch of appearances on talk TV to perform selections from his album, including Lights Out With David Spade, The Ellen Degeneres Show, and Good Morning America.