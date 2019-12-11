LeBron James‘ HBO talk show The Shop is set to return this Saturday, December 14 at 10PM and the basketball superstar has brought some huge names out to play, including Chance The Rapper, Martin Lawrence, and Will Smith. Chance released his debut album, The Big Day, earlier this year while Lawrence and Smith are due to reunite on screen for the first time in 16 years in Bad Boys For Life, the long-awaited sequel to their fan-favorite film franchise about two Miami cops who bend the rules to get the job done.

The Instagram account for LeBron’s “athlete empowerment brand” Uninterrupted posted a shot in the titular shop depicting the guests, along with Lebron and his business partner Maverick Carter and baseball player CC Sabathia, mugging for the camera and flashing peace signs. HBO made the official announcement on Twitter an hour later, while a few of the respective guests dropped their own pics of the get-together. In his post, Lawrence called The Shop “a positive show pushin the culture forward,” while Sabatha simply wrote, “You won’t want to miss this one.”

On the last episode of the shop, Lil Nas X confronted Kevin Hart about questionable comments he’d made on Twitter about Nas coming out and before that, Travis Scott used his appearance to praise SoundCloud for inspiring a generation of rappers that has become a cultural force in recent years.

Watch The Shop when it airs this Saturday, December 14 at 10PM on HBO.