Soul singer Charles Bradley was 68 years old when he died of stomach cancer just last year. And yet, you couldn’t help but feel he had so much music still left to give to the world before his passing. Bradley got a late start in his career as a professional singer, rising to the fore in 2011 with his album No Time For Dreaming, and only adding to his discography with another two records after that. On November 5, Bradley’s canon will grow by one more, with the release of a final posthumous studio album titled Black Velvet.

The new album is comprised of ten tracks the singer laid down in the years before his death, taken from different recording sessions over the years. Among the songs includes a fresh single titled “I Feel A Change,” which his label has shared today, along with a video directed by Living on Soul’s Jeff Broadway and Cory Bailey.

Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Durham Records

Tracklist

1. “Can’t Fight The Feeling”

2. “Luv Jones”

3. “I Feel A Change”

4. “Slip Away”

5. “Black Velvet”

6. “Stay Away”

7. “Heart Of Gold”

8. “(I Hope You Find) The Good Life”

9. “Fly Little Girl”

10. “Victim Of Love” (Electric Version)

Black Velvet is set to drop on November 5 via Durham Records.