Charli XCX, Diplo, And Herve Pagez’s New Collab ‘Spicy’ Is A Spice Girls Cover Ready For 2019

05.30.19 42 mins ago

Just in time for The Spice Girls’ UK tour, Charli XCX, Diplo, and French electronic artist Herve Pagez have shared a creative new re-imagining of one of the girl band’s best songs. “Spice” remixes The Spice Girls’ 1996 classic “Wannabe,” keeping the song’s iconic lyrics but switching up the melody.

As one would expect, vocals come courtesy of Charli XCX, who somehow embodies all five Spice Girls and makes the song all her own. Diplo and Herve Pagez assist with a Latin- and dancehall-inspired track, full of delicate guitar and a pounding EDM beat. If that all sounds kind of disparate, it’s not, and the trio find the magic sweet spot uniting all the song’s complicated elements.

Writing about the song earlier this week, Charli said, “[I] looked up to the pop gods & they said ‘Charli – you’re the chosen one: honor the spice girls’ return with a mind blowing version of one of their iconic smash hits’ & I said ‘k no probs hun I got this’ so I called @diplo & @hervepagez & SPICY was born.”

“Spicy” follows Charli’s latest single, the Lizzo collab “Blame It On Your Love.” The English electro-pop artist recently said she’d be giving us new music for “five months straight,” so this definitely won’t be the last summer anthem we get from Charli in 2019.

Watch the video for “Spicy” above.

Charli XCX is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Summer Music 2019#Diplo
TAGSCharli XCXdiploherve pagezspicySummer Music 2019
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.28.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.28.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.27.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.21.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.20.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.20.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP