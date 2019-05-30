Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Just in time for The Spice Girls’ UK tour, Charli XCX, Diplo, and French electronic artist Herve Pagez have shared a creative new re-imagining of one of the girl band’s best songs. “Spice” remixes The Spice Girls’ 1996 classic “Wannabe,” keeping the song’s iconic lyrics but switching up the melody.

As one would expect, vocals come courtesy of Charli XCX, who somehow embodies all five Spice Girls and makes the song all her own. Diplo and Herve Pagez assist with a Latin- and dancehall-inspired track, full of delicate guitar and a pounding EDM beat. If that all sounds kind of disparate, it’s not, and the trio find the magic sweet spot uniting all the song’s complicated elements.

Writing about the song earlier this week, Charli said, “[I] looked up to the pop gods & they said ‘Charli – you’re the chosen one: honor the spice girls’ return with a mind blowing version of one of their iconic smash hits’ & I said ‘k no probs hun I got this’ so I called @diplo & @hervepagez & SPICY was born.”

“Spicy” follows Charli’s latest single, the Lizzo collab “Blame It On Your Love.” The English electro-pop artist recently said she’d be giving us new music for “five months straight,” so this definitely won’t be the last summer anthem we get from Charli in 2019.

Watch the video for “Spicy” above.

Charli XCX is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.