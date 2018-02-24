Charlotte Gainsbourg Performed An Airy Cover Of Kanye West’s ‘Runaway’

02.24.18

French-British singer Charlotte Gainsbourg performed on the French television program Taratata, pulling from Kanye West’s catalog with a dreamy performance of “Runaway.” Gainsbourg kept the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy track’s signature piano intro, stripping the song down into a hazy and ambient meditation of the original. In lieu of rapping, Gainsbourg opted to whisper the lyrics, adding to the performance’s slumbery vibe. “Let’s have a toast for the douchebags / Let’s have a toast for the assholes / Let’s have a toast for the scumbags” has never sounded dreamier.

The singer’s released her fifth album, Rest, last November. It was her first album in six years and a follow-up to her 2011 release, Stage Whisper. In between recording new music, Gainsbourg has kept busy with films, most notably starring in Lars Von Trier’s apocalyptic drama Melancholia and his two-part avant-garde erotica Nymphomaniac.

You can watch Gainsbourg’s soft performance on the Taratara website. My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy was followed-up by Yeezus and The Life Of Pablo, the latter of which recently had its rousing single “Pt. 2” go platinum. Kanye is preparing to release Yeezy Season 6; the line opted for some break-the-Internet worthy marketing tactics by having models recreate looks worn by Kim Kardashian and the aforementioned advertisements have begun popping up across New York City subway stations.

