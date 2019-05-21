Shervin Lainez

Charly Bliss just released their darker, sophomore album Young Enough. Earlier this month the Brooklyn-based, power pop four-piece embarked on a seven-stop European tour. Along the way, the group has been treating fans to tunes for the record as well as old favorites. A video taken at a recent show revealed that the group has also been digging outside of their own catalog for inspiration for their live set.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“We’re going to have to make some kind of contract together,” lead singer Eva Hendricks announces to the audience in a fan-shot video. “Let’s f*ck some shit up. We’re not kidding. We’re doing a cover. We’re doing it for you guys. Let’s go f*cking apeshit.” And, judging by the video, it looks like the crowd listened. Hendricks bops up and down in a tinsel-covered outfit as she belts out the iconic chorus to The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside.”

The Killers have been experiencing a mini-revival in the indie pop world. Just this past March, Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst performed a version of the group’s hit “Human” at the opening night of their tour for their new project Better Oblivion Community Center. In December, Bridgers and her supergroup Boygenius (with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus) performed a somber version of “Read My Mind.”

You can watch the Charly Bliss rendition above.