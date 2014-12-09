Check Out The Debut Music Video For Macaulay Culkin’s Pizza Underground

Macaulay Culkin’s pizza-themed Velvet Underground tribute band is no joke. Well, it’s a joke in the sense that it’s bizarre and funny, but its existence is all too real. After Culkin and his bandmates dropped a demo song on us and took the Internet by storm last year, Pizza Underground is back with an actual music video, and it’s… something. In fact, I have to be honest, I’m not as concerned with knowing why this is something that happened and how far Culkin is willing to take this as much as I now want to eat every slice of pizza on Earth. I’d even eat the kind that has a crust made of Doritos, but that’s not really much of a challenge.

