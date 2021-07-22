Chloe and Halle Bailey of R&B duo Chloe X Halle have proven to be a multitalented pair. Not only are they one of music’s most sought-after new acts, performing on awards shows, sporting events, and corporate livestreams throughout the pandemic in lieu of touring, but they are also both accomplished actresses. While they both appear on Black-ish spinoff Grown-ish as the athletic Forster twins (in reality, Chloe is two years older), Halle is headed to the big screen in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid in the title role.

While Chloe has seemingly been content to work on solo music while the sisters are separated by Halle’s shooting schedule, it appears the elder sister is ready to pursue her own movie career. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chloe has been cast in Jane, the debut feature film from Creator+, an upstart movie studio/streaming platform aimed toward Zoomers and digital creators — two categories Chloe X Halle clearly fall under and appeal to greatly. Produced by and starring Riverdale‘s Madelaine Petsch, Jane is described as a psychological thriller exploring “social media anxiety and mental health from the perspective of a high school student.”

The film will also feature model Chloe Yu, Shrill actor Ian Owens, and Oscar-winner Melissa Leo, most recently of Netflix’s Thunder Force. Creator+, founded by former YouTube executive Benjamin Grubbs, is set to launch in the first quarter of 2022.