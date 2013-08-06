‘Tired Of Being Famous For A Mistake’, Chris Brown Will Now Take His Ball And Go Home (FINGERS CROSSED!)

Sad news, America. Chris Brown, one of history’s most terrifying monsters recently seen diabolically teaming with one of the world’s worst charities — seemingly just to up his villainy quotient — has had enough of all you haterz and will retire to a quiet farm in Ohio or someplace else where unrepentant acts of domestic violence aren’t frowned upon, according to Chris Brown on Twitter.
Seeing as though Chris is a young man and will likely need to find something else to do with his time, we have a few occupational suggestions to offer…
– Hungry bear tickler.
– Poisonous snake de-fanger.
– Parachute-less skydiver.
– Crocodile wrestler.
– Person who swims through pools of chum in shark-infested waters.
Then again, Brown will probably delete the tweets before the day is over and will resume making sh*tty autotuned music for teenage girls tomorrow. Sigh.
This bitch better not be playing with my emotions. If he’s going to disappear I need him to commit to that shit like Hoffa.
He’ll take two years off. Then he’ll come back and act like nothing ever happened.
You know what could have helped him was simply being sorry rather than taking the “Y’all are haters” and “I’m still rich and women still want me” stance. You do something wrong, you be a man about it.
PLEASEPLEASEPLEASEPLEASEPLEASE PLEASE SANTA I WON’T ASK FOR ANYTHING FOR CHRISTMAS EVERY AGAIN……
Other careers or Chris brown. Snuff film star.
Suicide bomb tester
real life Hentai model (they need real life exhibits to help inform/inspire the anime artists…)
Recipient/spokes person of the new drug developed by The Umbrella Corporation…
meat donor for imprisoned Reevers
Undercover spy for the Russian Mob
(I have to do some work… I’ll think of more later….)
Can’t tell if trolling or teenage girl …
You know who else won a Grammy? Milli Va-fucking-Nilli. Now go fuck yourself, and take your stupid argument with you.
Human replacement for “Buster” on Mythbusters
The scapegoat for why there’s no more Corgi Friday
Wal-Mart employee responsible for opening the doors on Black Friday
Apple Store employee responsible for opening the doors when the new iPhone comes out
US Army spokesperson who goes into the Afghani poppy fields to ask the drug lords to “just stop it already, or I’ll get my team of twitter followers to verbally harass you…. yolo!”
Goes on a lecture tour defending himself: includes all of the Seven Sisters campuses (death by angry, radical feminists… as written by someone who almost went to Mount Holyoke…)
Drowns in the ocean trying to live his dream as being a gay fish… (He heard Kanye did it….)
Starves to death in obscurity because his fan base finally grows up and realizes he’s an ass hat…
Female MMA fighter.
Prerequisite: Sex change surgery.
Dude punches women in the face so he’s already not a man.
Don’t get your hopes up. The Eagles, Cher, Madonna, they all make this empty promise in a down moment. And they’re all full of shit too.
He’s not leaving the entertainment biz .
Don’t get me wrong, I think Chris Brown is an idiot….but c’mon how is it still cool to bash the dude for his every move? Leave the man alone sheeeeesh
Shid alright.