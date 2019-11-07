Once considered the closest artist to resemble Michael Jackson, Chris Brown embarked on a “new career” earlier this week when he hosted his own yard sale. Everything went according to plan except for the part when a Code Enforcement officer from the L.A. Dept. of Building and Safety showed up to Brown‘s home Tuesday night just hours before the yard sale started, TMZ reports.

According to TMZ, the officer showed up to Brown’s home because of a complaint filed against Brown claiming that “Chris was bringing stuff onto the property he was going to sell, but that just wasn’t true.” In addition, TMZ reports that everything that was offered for sale, in fact, belonged to Brown. However, the officer stayed at Brown’s residence for almost two hours explaining the yard sale process to Brown, so that everything would run smoothly for Brown on Wednesday.

That said, according to TMZ, sources connected to Brown said that an LAPD officer told Brown and his people that he couldn’t host a yard sale without a permit. However, in the city of Los Angeles, you don’t need a permit to host a yard sale. The LAPD denies having any of its officers tell Brown that.

Brown had problems with Parisian police earlier this year as well; Brown was accused of rape by a 24-year-old woman who says he assaulted her at a party, but the charges were eventually dropped when police disbelieved the accuser’s account.