Hard as it may be to believe, but this Friday, May 18, marks the one-year anniversary of the death of one of the most iconic singers and frontman that the rock world has ever known, Chris Cornell. While many Soundgarden, Audioslave and Temple Of The Dogs fans were no doubt planning to mark the occasion in their own solemn way, Cornell’s wife Vicky has revealed plans to hold a public, candlelight vigil that night at 7 PM at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, where Chris was laid to rest.

In a statement shared to social media, Vicky wrote that, “The children and I are so grateful to you all for being by our sides throughout all of this. Your love has created a close-knit community; more like a family; to grieve with, to provide support, and to help us heal.” She added, “We want to open this up to you, our extended family and invite you on this day of prayer and remembrance to pay respects together.”

For Chris’s fans who do reside in the Los Angeles area or who can’t make it to the vigil, she implored them to, “Share posts and videos of how Chris’s music has touched you. We can feel your love no matter how far. Light a candle, say a pray, speak his name.”

You can read Vicky Cornell’s entire statement below.