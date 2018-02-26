Chris Cornell’s Posthumous Johnny Cash Tribute ‘You Never Knew My Mind’ Will Wreck Your Soul

#Chris Cornell
Senior Music Writer
02.26.18

Getty Image

For some, the death of Chris Cornell last year is a pain that has yet to fully heal. It’s hard to mistake the feeling that the Soundgarden frontman had so much music left to offer; so much work yet undone. His unmatched talent as a singer was driven home once again today thanks to a take on Johnny Cash’s “You Never Knew My Mind,” that Cornell recorded just before he took his own life on May 18, 2017.

Cornell’s performance is simply staggering. Starting out with just his voice and an acoustic guitar, the song builds and builds with drums, lush harmonies, and a mournful guitar solo near the end. It’s a fitting tribute to say the least considering that Cash once recorded Soundgarden’s song “Rusty Cage” for his 1996 album Unchained.

Chris Cornell’s take on “You Never Knew My Mind” is set to appear on the upcoming tribute album Johnny Cash: Forever Words, that is scheduled to drop on April 6th. The album features a wide selection of songs adapted from Cash’s poems, that had been previously collected in a book published under the same name. Along with Cornell, the album features contributions from the likes of Kacey Musgraves, Elvis Costello, Willie Nelson, the Jayhawks, Rosanne Cash, Kris Kristofferson, Jamey Johnson to name a few.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Cornell
TAGSCHRIS CORNELLJOHNNY CASHYou Never Knew My Mind

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP