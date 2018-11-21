Listen To Christine And The Queens’ Soulful, Sexy Cover Of Rihanna’s ‘Kiss It Better’

11.21.18

Christine And The Queens (real name Héloïse Letissier) visited BBC’s Radio 1 on Wednesday morning, blessing our Thanksgiving Eve with a Live Lounge cover of Rihanna‘s “Kiss It Better.” The French singer spoke with host Clara Amfo about the empowerment Rihanna’s music represents to her: “When I put just one Rihanna song on, I just feel a little bit stronger than I used to be the second before.” Letissier also admired the “feminist statement” of Rihanna’s dual empowerment and desire on Anti. You can remain a strong woman but still want, even beg, for things that you want: “The strength never stops even though she sometimes asks for things, or she longs for something.”

Letissier transforms “Kiss It Better” into a sexy electro-pop banger, something that would feel right at home on her album Chris. In some ways, the arrangement is more minimalist than Rihanna’s version, with a sparse electronic beat. But Christine And The Queens’ “Kiss It Better” is also delightfully innovative and maximalist. She tosses in a bit of Kate Bush’s “Wuthering Heights” toward the end, letting the empowered spirit of Rihanna carry her to unexpected places.

Listen to Christine And The Queens on Radio 1 here. Skip to the 2 hr 10 min mark to hear her cover of “Kiss It Better.”

