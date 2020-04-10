Chynna’s Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed Almost A Day After Her Tragic Passing

Philadelphia-born model and rapper Chynna tragically passed away Wednesday night at the age of 25, an unexpected end to a career with so much more to accomplish. A member of A$AP Mob, Chynna was loved and adored throughout the music industry, and many sent condolences and love to her family and friends. The day after her passing, NBC News reported that the Philadelphia Department of Public Health revealed the cause of death to be an accidental drug overdose.

News of her passing was reported by The Wrap Wednesday night after they received a statement from her family through her management team, which read in part: “Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed.”

Chynna had previously admitted to struggles with opiate addiction, specifically in a 2018 interview with Pitchfork that took place during a period of sobriety. “It got to the point where I had to do something just to be able to get onstage and do my job. I didn’t like that. That was taking it too far, because it stops being fun and starts being because you have to, and that’s when you need to chill.”

Chynna signed to Ford Models at the age of 14, and she launched her musical career in 2013 with her single “Selfie.” She joined the A$AP Mob prior to the release of “Selfie.” Her most recent project, In Case I Die First, was released in December 2019.