A Fire Broke Out At Campgrounds Near The Entrance To Coachella

Getty Image

Images of a fire at Coachella circulated early morning Saturday following the first day of the festival’s first weekend. According to CNN, authorities reported there were no injuries caused by the fire.

According to reports, the fire was ignited at a mobile shower unit on the Empire Polo Club grounds at 2:06 am. The Riverside County Fire Department was on the scene with four fire trucks. One trailer was destroyed and another was damaged from the flames, but no injuries were reported.

Outside Fire – RPT@ 2:06 am Empire Polo Grounds 81000 blk of Ave 51, in Indio. 4 ENG, 2 BC. FFs responded to reports of a fire Mobile Shower Unit on fire. Upon arrival the shower unit was fully involved, near center of venue. #CampIncident — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) April 13, 2019

#CampIncident [UPDATE] 2:28 am – Fire Contained. Mobile Shower Unit in Lot 8 Storage Area. Total of 2 trailers involved. 1 damaged, 1 destroyed. No reported injuries to fire personnel or civilians. Fire crews will remain on scene for 1 hour for overhaul. #Coachella — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) April 13, 2019

Coachella festival-goers caught images and video of the blazing fire and posted them to social media.

showers at Coachella campground caught on fire…

“everybody out of the showers now!” – someone in their towel running out pic.twitter.com/WPPUHjXgxe — 🍯 (@spxheda) April 13, 2019

According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the cause of the fire is still under investigation by authorities.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) April 13, 2019

The Empire Polo Club grounds fire was near the entrance to the festival. The fire broke out shortly after Childish Gambino, musical alter ego of Donald Glover, closed the night out with a lively headlining set.

The fire occured just days after a Coachella stagehand died from a fall while working to prepare for the festival’s open. Reports indicted the worker fell from scaffolding about 60 feet. That death is still reportedly under investigation, as is the fire from the first night of the festival’s first weekend.