What Are The Biggest Scheduling Conflicts At Coachella 2019?

Getty Image

Coachella is now just hours from its twentieth year, and set to take place over two weekends beginning this Friday. But the anticipation got real yesterday with the release of its set times. Now attendees can start planning who they will see and who will have to be skipped.

Some first impressions from the schedule: Friday is the most stacked day of the event, but they’ve managed to offer up a docket that has remarkably few major conflicts. Plus, the run on the main Coachella stage of Kacey Musgraves > Anderson .Paak > The 1975 > Janelle Monae > Childish Gambino might be the best five-artist run of any festival this year. Saturday finds no replacement for Solange, but still plenty to see across the day, with Kid Cudi’s late night set in the Sahara particularly intriguing, as you have to think there is still the chance that Kanye West appears. And Sunday is the most conflict-ridden, with tons of tough choices to be made across the day. Notably, the Sahara has less of an EDM focus than ever, with tons of hip-hop and even international pop stars like Blackpink set to appear in the tent.

Below we’ve outlined out selections for navigating some of the most difficult scheduling conflicts at the 2019 edition of Coachella. See you out on the polo fields.

Coachella

Friday: Diplo vs. Janelle Monae

Diplo playing Coachella is hardly a rarity, between his many projects and his solo DJ sets. But anyone that’s ever seen him at the festival knows that he loves to bring major guests, with artists like Kanye West among the notables that he’s brought out. His prime positioning at the Sahara tent seems like a can’t-miss moment, if only sub-headliner Janelle Monae wasn’t playing the Coachella Stage at the same time. She’s riding high on an Album Of The Year Grammy nomination, and this is the biggest show of her career thus far. Plus, it’s rare that a woman of color is put on the biggest stage after dark, and Monae will surely rise to the occasion.

Our pick: Diplo might provide the star power, but Monae has the possibility to create a transcendent, important moment, and that makes her the choice.

Friday: The 1975 vs. Blackpink vs. U.S. Girls

Just before Monae and Diplo perform, Friday has even a tougher decision. On one hand you have The 1975, supporting one of 2018’s best albums with a Coachella Stage set. On the other, you have the buzzy Blackpink, coming all the way from Korea in a move that paves the way for Coachella landing more Asian artists. Just over the last few days, Blackpink set a Youtube record for the quickest song to 100 million plays. You have to feel sorry for indie band U.S. Girls, who also released one of the best albums of last year, and have to perform at the same time as these juggernauts.

Our pick: Go with partial sets. Watch the beginning of Blackpink and then make your way over for The 1975 at about the halfway point. Both of these sets should be essential.

Coachella

Saturday: J Balvin vs. Maggie Rogers vs. Four Tet vs. The Roots

Sunset at Coachella is a magical time. The weather cools, the scenery looks gorgeous, and some unforgettable sets take place. Saturday offers a tough choice between reggaeton star J Balvin, rising pop star Maggie Rogers, late night legends The Roots, and extraordinary DJ Four Tet. The former two are both making their debuts on the polo fields, and are playing tons of other fests, so this one will likely come down to personal preference, while the latter two are more for the old school heads that have become something of a rarity at the fest.

Our pick: Balvin could likely have guests appear and his set is the only of these that will take place outside of a tent, but Maggie Rogers is an undeniable force right now. We’ll probably be at Rogers, but there isn’t a bad call between the two.