New York City Is Shutting Down All Concert Venues And Movie Theaters In Response To The Coronavirus

New York City is one of the most populated areas in the US, so the city is doing all it can to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Last week, Broadway shows and other large gatherings were banned statewide. Now, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has deemed it necessary to shut down all “nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses, and concert venues” in the city, so that will go into effect beginning Tuesday, March 17.

Mayor de Blasio wrote in a series of tweets that he is signing an executive order that will also limit “restaurants, bars and cafes to food take-out and delivery.” He tweeted:

“Our lives are all changing in ways that were unimaginable just a week ago. We are taking a series of actions that we never would have taken otherwise in an effort to save the lives of loved ones and our neighbors. Now it is time to take yet another drastic step.

The virus can spread rapidly through the close interactions New Yorkers have in restaurants, bars and places where we sit close together. We have to break that cycle. Tomorrow, I will sign an Executive Order limiting restaurants, bars and cafes to food take-out and delivery. Nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses, and concert venues must all close. The order will go into effect Tuesday, March 17 at 9:00 AM.

This is not a decision I make lightly. These places are part of the heart and soul of our city. They are part of what it means to be a New Yorker. But our city is facing an unprecedented threat, and we must respond with a wartime mentality.

We will come through this, but until we do, we must make whatever sacrifices necessary to help our fellow New Yorkers.”

Find Mayor de Blasio’s tweets below.

