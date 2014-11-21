Country Singers Ty Herndon And Billy Gilman Came Out In Separate Statements Today

Before today, Ty Herndon (above) and Billy Gilman were hardly the biggest names in country music, but they’ve certainly become the talk of the town. It’s not because they’ve both released rockin’ new BRO country outlaw singles, but instead because they came out publically in separate statements. Herndon led the way, as he told People that he first had the realization that he might be gay when he was 10, and he began telling family members and close friends when he was 20, which means it was a secret that he was keeping from almost everyone for the last three decades.
Additionally, the 52-year old “Living in a Moment” singer admitted that he has not only been in a relationship with a man named Matt since at least 2008, but his two ex-wives were aware of his sexual preference.
“I’m an out, proud and happy gay man,” the Nashville artist revealed to PEOPLE during a sit-down in New York Tuesday.
“My mother probably knew I was gay before I did. I remember sitting down with her and having the conversation,” recalls Herndon, noting his career path in country worried her. But, ultimately, “she was more concerned about me having a happy life. You have to be able to do that in your own skin, and [my family] has seen me struggle with being gay my whole career.”
“I have made a lot of mistakes in my life. They’ve been my mistakes, and I own them,” says Herndon, who was married to women twice before coming to terms with his sexuality. (He says both ex-wives knew he was gay.) “I’ve done a lot of work around forgiveness with people that I’ve hurt and people I’ve not been honest with because of my sexuality.” (Via People)
The reaction on Herndon’s official Facebook page has been mixed, as plenty of his fans have shown their support and wished the artist well. Others, however, decided to go the intolerant and hateful path with their comments, and at first I was going to share a few of those, but they don’t need the attention.
Herndon also gave his first television interview this evening on Entertainment Tonight, and in referring to his song, “Lies I Told Myself,” he said the biggest lie that he told himself was that he couldn’t be a gay country music star. Time will probably determine the answer to that, but he proudly reiterated, “Guess what, I’m a country music singer and I’m gay.” He also told ET that he’s hoping to get married soon.
Meanwhile, in a YouTube video posted several hours ago, the 26-year old Gilman said that he was inspired by Herndon’s announcement, and while he was “scared to death,” he also decided that it was time to tell his fans that he is gay.
If one of these guys goes platinum, then there will be at least two dozen more gay main stream country singers by this time next year.
There’s an 8th grade choir teacher that gave me detention for calling Billy Gilman gay when she tried to get us sing that snaggletoothed mongoloid’s ‘One Voice’ that I need to track down and have a talk with.
Billie: “I heard Ty is coming out today! I gotta come out first!”
Ty: “I heard Billie wants to come out first! Quick write the statement!”
Everyone Else: “Who?….Oh country music?….Who cares? Fuck that shit.”
Seriously, no one cares if you’re having sex with a man when we all just assumed most of you were fucking livestock this whole time.
These too should totally hook up and make a gay romantic comedy/ country musical.
tw. wow.
I’m writing Santa for a edit button.
brokeback mountain the musical
As a hardcore music lover, I say this:
Nobody gives a shit that you’re gay. You’re both washed-up and haven’t charted in years.
Make a good goddamned record and get back to us when you do and then you can tell us how gay you are.
Otherwise, you’re just pathetic has-beens trying to remain relevant when you are most definitely not.
why the fuck do they think anyone cares?ok im heterosexual can everyone fucking sleep better now
scalding hot taek
[strongtakes.com]
This is great news for the genre.
Now every song will either be about Fireball whiskey, cornfields, or your dad not speaking to you during major holidays.
You guys that think Country music has always been ultra-conservative should dig just a tiny bit deeper.
Don’t let that smokescreen about God and Country fool you. A more debauched bunch of drug-abusing (“pep pills”, Lol), drunken, home wrecking, sex-addicted weirdos would be hard to find.
Buttsex? Cowboy buttsex?
The country duo Buck-N-Fitch also came out yesterday: [youtu.be]