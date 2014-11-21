Country Singers Ty Herndon And Billy Gilman Came Out In Separate Statements Today

Getty Image

Before today, Ty Herndon (above) and Billy Gilman were hardly the biggest names in country music, but they’ve certainly become the talk of the town. It’s not because they’ve both released rockin’ new BRO country outlaw singles, but instead because they came out publically in separate statements. Herndon led the way, as he told People that he first had the realization that he might be gay when he was 10, and he began telling family members and close friends when he was 20, which means it was a secret that he was keeping from almost everyone for the last three decades.

Additionally, the 52-year old “Living in a Moment” singer admitted that he has not only been in a relationship with a man named Matt since at least 2008, but his two ex-wives were aware of his sexual preference.

“I’m an out, proud and happy gay man,” the Nashville artist revealed to PEOPLE during a sit-down in New York Tuesday. “My mother probably knew I was gay before I did. I remember sitting down with her and having the conversation,” recalls Herndon, noting his career path in country worried her. But, ultimately, “she was more concerned about me having a happy life. You have to be able to do that in your own skin, and [my family] has seen me struggle with being gay my whole career.” “I have made a lot of mistakes in my life. They’ve been my mistakes, and I own them,” says Herndon, who was married to women twice before coming to terms with his sexuality. (He says both ex-wives knew he was gay.) “I’ve done a lot of work around forgiveness with people that I’ve hurt and people I’ve not been honest with because of my sexuality.” (Via People)

The reaction on Herndon’s official Facebook page has been mixed, as plenty of his fans have shown their support and wished the artist well. Others, however, decided to go the intolerant and hateful path with their comments, and at first I was going to share a few of those, but they don’t need the attention.

Herndon also gave his first television interview this evening on Entertainment Tonight, and in referring to his song, “Lies I Told Myself,” he said the biggest lie that he told himself was that he couldn’t be a gay country music star. Time will probably determine the answer to that, but he proudly reiterated, “Guess what, I’m a country music singer and I’m gay.” He also told ET that he’s hoping to get married soon.

Meanwhile, in a YouTube video posted several hours ago, the 26-year old Gilman said that he was inspired by Herndon’s announcement, and while he was “scared to death,” he also decided that it was time to tell his fans that he is gay.