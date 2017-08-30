Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Slacker rock dream pairing Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile are going on tour together next month, which will be in support of a collaborative album. Their run of shows begins in October, which we learned yesterday in a Rolling Stone interview is also when the album, called Lotta Sea Lice, is set to be released.

The opening track from this highly anticipated indie summit, “Over Everything,” just premiered on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 Apple Radio show, and it’s just as beautifully chill as we were hoping it would be. You can watch the video for it above. Vile and Barnett trade verses over a relaxing guitar-driven track that would feel at home on one of their recent albums, and it makes me think that Lotta Sea Lice is going to be an essential fall album for watching the leaves change.

Barnett and Vile said that although it may have been intimidating at first, the process of making an album together ended up being a ton of fun. “It’s a scary process, taking a half-written song to someone,” Barnett said. “I didn’t want him to be like, ‘God, this sucks. What have I gotten myself into?'” Vile chimed “The vibes were strong. We discovered we could finish things on the quick, like an outlaw country singer, or Neil Young.” Barnett then added, “We were mucking around, eating pizza, and we had all these songs all of a sudden.”

Lotta Sea Lice is set for release on October 13th via Matador Records and is available for pre-order now. Listen to “Over Everything” above, learn more about their upcoming tour here, and find the Lotta Sea Lice art and tracklist below.

Matador Records

1. “Over Everything”

2. “Let It Go”

3. “Fear Is Like A Forest”

4. “Outta The Woodwork”

5. “Continental Breakfast”

6. “On Script”

7. “Blue Cheese”

8. “Peepin’ Tom”

9. “Untogether”