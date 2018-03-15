Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

2017 saw Courtney Barnett turn out a fantastic collaborative album with Kurt Vile, and now, in 2018, she’s ready to go about it on her own again. She announced last month that Tell Me How You Really Feel, her upcoming third album, would be out on May 18th, and she heralded that announcement with “Nameless, Faceless.” Now she’s back with a video for “Need A Little Time,” which is a mellow, slacker rock contrast to the upbeat previous single.

Danny Cohen, the video’s director, says he felt the need to get metaphorical with the clip, in which Barnett finds herself as an astronaut sent to outer space by a race of humanoid aliens: