2017 saw Courtney Barnett turn out a fantastic collaborative album with Kurt Vile, and now, in 2018, she’s ready to go about it on her own again. She announced last month that Tell Me How You Really Feel, her upcoming third album, would be out on May 18th, and she heralded that announcement with “Nameless, Faceless.” Now she’s back with a video for “Need A Little Time,” which is a mellow, slacker rock contrast to the upbeat previous single.
Danny Cohen, the video’s director, says he felt the need to get metaphorical with the clip, in which Barnett finds herself as an astronaut sent to outer space by a race of humanoid aliens:
“‘Need A Little Time’ has this soaring, floating feeling to it. I decided to play on the meaning of the song, Courtney needs some time away from herself (and you). I didn’t want to show Courtney leaving her friends/family/fans etc., it needed to be more metaphorical. Courtney floats through space and time, ends up in some isolated part of the universe. She finally has found some time alone, just Courtney and her guitar, singing in space without a care in the world.”
