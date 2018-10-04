Courtney Barnett Tires Of ‘Small Talk’ On Her Playful New Single

10.04.18 1 hour ago

Courtney Barnett is the reigning queen of observational non sequiturs. She loves to write details — how tight a woman’s ponytail is in “Elevator Operator,” the exact change she might save on coffee per week if she buys an espresso machine in “Depreston.” Her sophomore album, Tell Me How You Really Feel was a bit of a departure from Barnett’s earlier work. Instead of focusing on the minutiae of things happening around her, she looked at the broader picture — toxic masculinity, how hard it is to gain and keep respect in relationships.

“Small Talk,” which was originally recorded in the sessions for Tell Me How You Really Feel, was cut from the album but was released today as part of a compilation celebrating the 10th anniversary of Barnett’s label, Mom + Pop. “Small Talk” is classic Barnett — it’s five and a half minutes of fun, with a mid-song organ jam and loose, playful lyrics. It’s a trip to try and follow Barnett’s logic in the lyrics. She begins by talking about her brother, his “cool girlfriend,” and how she might someday be “a cool auntie, yeah!” She plays the good hostess, asking if she can get someone a soda Campari with lemon, then sings that she’s “got better things to do than shave my legs.”

Barnett is currently on tour for Tell Me How You Really Feel with Waxahatchee. Check out their tour dates here, and listen to “Small Talk” above.

Around The Web

TAGSCOURTNEY BARNETTTell Me How You Really Feel

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 2 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 2 days ago 26 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.01.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

09.28.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

09.28.18 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

09.28.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP