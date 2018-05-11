Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Youtube is filled with tutorials showing you how to play songs properly on guitar, and sometimes, they’re even made by the song’s actual artist. Rarely are they ever made into the song’s official music video, though, but that’s what Courtney Barnett has done for “Sunday Roast,” the latest track in advance of her upcoming album, Tell Me How You Really Feel.

It’s definitely not a traditional guitar tutorial, although it starts that way: “Hey guys, it’s me, Courtney Barnett,” she introduces the clip. “Today I’m going to show you how to play ‘Sunday Roast.'” If you want to actually learn how to play the song, though, this might not be the best resource. It is a song worth learning, though, as it’s a pleasant bit of the midtempo indie rock that Barnett has pulled off so well over the years. You also may have heard the song already on her exclusive Record Store Day single.

The video, which features Barnett sitting in front of a purple sheet held up be a couple of guys, does feature picture-in-picture video of her fingerings, but they’re drifting across the screen, often too small, and perhaps not that helpful. They also quickly devolve in their usefulness, as they come to include just full-body shots of Barnett and video of the sheet-holding guys singing backing vocals. The video ends with a collective laugh from everybody in the room that playfully acknowledges how goofy this video is. It’s completely on-brand with Barnett’s carefree persona, and all in all, it’s good fun.

Tell Me How You Really Feel is out 5/18 via Milk Records/Mom + Pop. Pre-order it here.